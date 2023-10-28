Spy x Family Releases New Trailer For The "Great Cruise Adventure"

Spy x Family's second season has been one of the biggest anime returns of the fall season. With the Forger Family making a return as they continue their quest of accomplishing the mission of their patriarchal figure, Loid Forger aka Twilight, one of the biggest arcs of the franchise is preparing to hit the anime. The "Great Cruise Adventure" will be a major part of this current season and has released a new trailer to give fans an idea of what is in store for Loid, Yor, and Anya.

The Great Cruise Adventure will see the Forgers hopping aboard a luxury cruise in an attempt to enjoy a vacation with one another. This storyline will focus moreso on a particular challenge that has been brought to Yor, aka the Thorn Princess, and her skills as a world-class assassin. Employed by the widow of a mob boss and her son, Yor Forger must now protect the pair from an onslaught of assassins that are looking to put them in the ground. Needless to say, this challenge will be a tough one for Yor, especially when it comes to keeping her profession a secret from Loid.

The Great Cruise Adventure Begins

The second season of Spy x Family has seen CloverWorks and Wit Studio make a comeback to animate the Forger Family. On top of the television series, the Forgers will get their own movie this December in Spy x Family: Code White in Japan. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, it's a surefire bet that we'll see this theatrical adventure arrive in the West.

If you have yet to catch Spy x Family, the first season and the current episodes of season two are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the show focusing on the Forger Family, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Are you hyped to see the Forger Family on a boat? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.