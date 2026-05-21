Spy x Family Season 4 Just Got the Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

Spy x Family Season 3 had a very exciting run in Fall 2025. However, it came to an end without announcing a follow-up season for the anime. While the announcement could arrive at any moment, considering the anime’s popularity, there is now a concrete date later this year that is practically confirmed to unveil major information related to Season 4 of Spy x Family. The official anime account on X shared that an anime event titled “SPY x FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION II” has officially been announced for November 8, 2026. The event will bring the anime’s cast together on a major stage, something the series has not done since 2024, almost two years ago.

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The event will take place at Belle Salle Takadanobaba in Tokyo, with two separate performances scheduled for the day. The afternoon event will begin at 1 PM, while the evening event will start at 6 PM. Tickets for the event are already being sold online, with two different seating options available. There will also be several exciting attractions, including the reveal of new merchandise, while attendees will receive an exclusive pamphlet featuring interviews with all eight featured cast members. This is shaping up to be a major event, and there is little doubt that significant information related to the anime could be revealed there, potentially regarding Season 4 if no announcement arrives beforehand.

Spy x Family Is Holding a Special Event in Fall 2026, and Season 4 News Is Highly Expected

When the first similar event, Anime Extra Mission, was held in June 2024, it was there that the third season of Spy x Family was officially announced. Considering this is a similar event, there is a strong possibility that the anime’s new season could receive major information there, including a possible announcement if it has not already happened by then. There is also a chance that Season 4 could be announced earlier during the Anime Expo event scheduled for July. If that happens, then Spy x Family’s upcoming event could instead confirm a release window, potentially setting the anime up for a Fall 2027 return.

In any case, it is practically confirmed that Season 4 of Spy x Family is going to be revealed very soon, at least by the end of this year. However, the season itself could still take a year or more to arrive, making Fall 2027 or even early 2028 a realistic possibility. Season 3 had already started exploring the darker elements of the series through Loid’s past, and the story was only becoming more interesting as the events surrounding his storyline progressed. Because of that, fans are naturally impatient for the action-comedy espionage series to return. Even so, while the wait for Spy x Family Season 4 may still be long, it is still exciting to see the franchise continue thriving through major events, making the future of new seasons feel far from uncertain.

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