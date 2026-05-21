3 Anime Almost Done Adapting Their Source Material (& Likely to Stick the Landing)

Not every anime gets to adapt the entirety of its source material, but three series are so close to accomplishing that and doing it well. There are plenty of anime that get stuck in limbo or outright cancelled, preventing them from seeing the stories they’re based on through to the end. Of course, there are also series that diverge from their original tellings, a choice that tends to be unpopular — at least if the response to shows like The Promised Neverland and Tokyo Ghoul are anything to judge by.

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Such disappointments make it all the more satisfying when an anime gets to fully adapt its source material and do it justice. From Mob Psycho 100 to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, some of the most beloved titles pull this off. And there are plenty more series that are in the process of faithfully bringing their manga to life. Anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man still have a ways to go to be successful in that endeavor. However, these series are so close to fully adapting their source material, and we have every reason to think they’ll stick the landing.

3) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

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Bleach‘s manga was ongoing when the anime originally ended in 2012, but its early chapters cover everything they need to — even if the series works plenty of filler into its run. And six years after the manga ended in 2016, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought the final arc to the screen. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War tackles the remainder of Tite Kubo’s story, benefiting from better pacing and enhanced animation. Its run is mostly true to the source material, even proving a step up in places. With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ending with Part 4 in July, it’s safe to say it will cover the full manga. Considering how masterful the first three parts are, we can assume it’ll nail the ending, too.

2) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 3, but it will only take one more outing to tell the rest of the manga’s story. It’s hard to imagine Studio Bones just dropping it, even if Season 2 ends in a satisfying enough place for Koichi. With My Hero Academia ending in December 2025, Vigilantes is the ideal replacement for fans. And with just a few more arcs to adapt, it’d be silly to abandon such a popular anime and franchise. It’d be especially disappointing due to Vigilantes’ fidelity to the source material. It’s so close to finishing its adaptation, and it deserves to. Plus, the final arcs are where things really heat up. They’d deliver compelling action and character moments on-screen.

1) Demon Slayer

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While Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man are only part of the way through their manga, Demon Slayer is nearly at the finish line — and we already know it’ll reach it, it’s just a matter of when. The final arcs will be covered in three feature films, the first of which is already out and a massive success. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is one of the best anime films of 2025, and it adapts Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga in stunning fashion. The next two titles are likely to follow suit, even if it’ll be a couple of years before we see Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps again.

What’s an anime that you think will adapt its full manga and do so successfully? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!