Spy x Family Studio’s Biggest New Anime Unveils Major Update Ahead of New Trailer

Spy x Family premiered its highly anticipated Season 3 in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup and adapted some of the best moments in the story. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions, blending heartbreaking moments with nonsensical comedy as the main characters get involved in some of the most dangerous situations ever. Unfortunately, even months after the second season has been concluded, the studio has yet to renew the series for Season 4, but there’s something else fans can look forward to. The official X handle of Anime Expo confirmed that CloverWorks will be holding a special panel during this year’s event. Akira Shimizu, the President, and Yuichi Fukushima, the Vice President of the studio, will also be in attendance. For over three decades, the annual anime convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news, merchandise, and more. The event celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and much more as the entire world awaits new updates on upcoming shows. This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and more details about CloverWorks’ panel will be shared later on. The panel will be held on July 4th, the third day of the convention, where CloverWorks will make several new announcements regarding its upcoming projects. While this beloved spy action series is a collaborative work between CloverWorks and WIT Studio, most of the credit for the animation goes to the former. Aside from Spy x Family, CloverWorks is also known for Bocchi The Rock, My Dress-Up Darling, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, and many more acclaimed series.





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