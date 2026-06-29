14 Years Ago, Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Ended Its First TV Anime And It’s Still The Best

Established in 2011, animation studio MAPPA eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan (from Season 4), and many more acclaimed series. 2016 was a breakthrough year for the studio, when Yuri!!! on Ice helped it gain global recognition. Following the anime’s success, Banana Fish was also released under MAPPA’s banner in 2018 and received critical acclaim for its spectacular adaptation. During the controversies regarding the cancellation of the anticipated Yuri!!! on Ice prequel film, MAPPA had already climbed the ladder and became a multimillion-dollar company, etching its name in the anime industry.

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There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen is the most successful MAPPA series, but the studio also has a record of several incredible series and films that never received global recognition like these mainstream anime. Before gaining global attention, the studio released Kids on the Slope in 2012. It’s the first TV anime from the studio, and it reached its conclusion on June 29th, 2012. Even after 14 years, it’s considered one of the best, if not the best, anime by the studio despite being underrated.

What Is Kids on the Slope About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Kids on the Slope is one of the most underrated musical romance anime by Studio MAPPA and Tezuka Productions. It remains one of the most underrated series by the legendary director Shinichirō Watanabe, best known for directing Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and several acclaimed series. Set in the 1960s in Japan, this heartwarming coming-of-age anime beautifully combines jazz and classical music. It’s based on the award-winning Josei manga written and illustrated by Yuki Kodama. The story follows Kaoru Nishimi, who keeps transferring schools because of his father’s job.

This leaves him with a shy and introverted personality as he is unable to make friends. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he transfers to a small town in Kyushu. Sentaro Kawabuchi, a mischievous boy with a love for jazz, befriends him, along with Ritsuko Mukae, a cheerful girl who works at her family’s record store. While Kaoru has only trained in classical piano, Sentaro loves to play the drums. After convincing Kaoru how amazing jazz is, the duo will often hold practice sessions in the basement of Ritsuko’s record shop.

MAPPA Might Never Release an Anime Like Kids on the Slope Again

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

From producing smaller, niche projects such as Kids on the Slope and In This Corner of the World, MAPPA transitioned into high-octane blockbusters such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. While the underrated projects helped them gain critical acclaim, it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the studio going. MAPPA was on the brink of bankruptcy for the first few years before gaining its foothold in the industry. Not to mention that Kids on the Slope is special because of Watanabe.

It was also a collaborative project between MAPPA and Tezuka Productions, which doesn’t happen these days. This is why, regardless of the artistic appeal of an anime like Kids on the Slope, MAPPA will likely focus more on safer and bigger projects. Even its upcoming Shojo anime, Fall in Love, You False Angels, is a guaranteed hit ahead of its debut thanks to the manga’s success. Compared to Shojo, Josei is an even more underrated demographic despite having some of the greatest series of all time. Kids on the Slope remains a unique work even to this day, and it’s just impossible for even the same studio to recreate.

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