Spy x Family Announces Uniqlo Collection Launch

Spy x Family's anime run might have come to an end this Spring, but the franchise will be coming out this Summer in a whole new way as the anime has been announced to be launching a fun new collaborative collection with Uniqlo. The popular fashion company has been collaborating with a number of major anime and manga projects in the past like Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, and Jujutsu Kaisen just to name a few of them, and now they are gearing up for a team up with the biggest new anime hit of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

Spy x Family's anime made a huge impact early on with just how stylish the three central members of the Forger Family are within it, and now this fashion sense has been taken to a whole new level in a collaboration between Uniqlo and Crunchyroll. The new Spy x Family collection will begin launching online and in stores in the United States beginning on July 7th in "mid-morning." This collection features four new T-shirt designs that will be running for $19.90 USD each for interested fans. They designs can be seen below:

(Photo: Uniqlo)

(Photo: Uniqlo)

(Photo: Uniqlo)

(Photo: Uniqlo)

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime run for the Spring and catch up with the series before it returns with new episodes this Fall, you can now find the series streaming with with Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

