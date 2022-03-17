Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Team Up With Uniqlo for Fashion Line

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the wildly successful prequel movie in the franchise created by Gege Akutami, which is set to hit theaters in North America this weekend. With the movie hitting theaters in Japan late last year and becoming a profitable juggernaut, the clothing company known as Uniqlo has partnered with the Shonen series to create a new line of attire that focuses exclusively on the past story of Yuta Okkotsu, the hero of 0 that has a far different origin story from the hero we know today, Yuji Itadori.

The official press release for this unique union reads as such:

“Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will release a UT collaboration collection on Thursday, April 7 in the United States, to commemorate the JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 movie, coming to theaters in North America on March 18. JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami. UTs (UNIQLO T-shirts) offer an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that allow the wearer to express their individuality. This collection of portrayals of key characters in the film is exclusive to UT.”

An official website has been created by Uniqlo to celebrate the prequel movie, with the clothing company revealing that the new anime-styled shirts will be made available on April 7th, both online and in participating retailers.

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will feature plenty of old characters that were introduced in the first season of the anime series, the main protagonist is far different from Yuji Itadori. Rather than gaining his cursed powers by ingesting a finger of the king of curses, Yuta Okkotsu gained his abilities from quite the tragic source, as the loss of the love of his life at an early age was the trigger to drag him into the world of the supernatural. With the soul of his soulmate now bounded to him as a ghoulish creation, Yuta joins Jujutsu Tech and fights a familiar threat for those that have been following the Shonen series.

