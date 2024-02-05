Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Deadly With Yor

Spy x Family had one of its biggest years yet last year, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Yor Forger's big year! Spy x Family had a massively successful debut with the debut season of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series, and returned for a whole new expansion of the franchise with both a full second season of the TV anime and even its first feature film. While international fans are waiting to see this new movie for themselves, Spy x Family has been enjoying massive success in the box office in Japan so far.

Spy x Family Code: White will be coming to theaters later this year in territories outside of Japan, and it features even more Yor than seen in the anime's second season. It was a pretty big outing for the assassin as fans got to see her in action for the real first time in the anime, and it was the first real arc in the series to focus on Yor in a big way. This will continue in the franchise's future, but for now fans are taking the love for Yor into their own hands. Artist Yaya Han has even gone the extra mile to bring the deadly assassin to life through cosplay on Instagram and you can check it out below.

Spy x Family 2024 Movie Release Date

Spy x Family Code: White has yet to confirm a concrete release date for its launch in North America, but it will be hitting later this year with plans for a release in both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Spy x Family's first two seasons are now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu if you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far, but a third season of the anime has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. What did you think of Yor in Spy x Family Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!