Spy x Family Creator Welcomes the New Year With Anya Art

Spy x Family is gearing up for as potentially of a successful 2024 for the franchise as it had the last couple of years, and the creator behind it all is welcoming the new year with some hilarious new art for Anya and Bond Forger! Spy x Family has had a very successful few years as capitalizing on the popularity of Tatsuya Endo's original manga series, the anime adaptation has gone on to release two huge seasons of episodes. It even has plans to release a new movie across theaters internationally later this year as well. But hopefully that's only the start of what's next.

Spy x Family is getting ready for 2024 with the first new chapter of the manga released for the new year, and series creator Tatsuya Endo is celebrating in a pretty hilarious way. With the release of Chapter 93 of the series, Endo shared a special new sketch of Anya riding on a dragon sized Bond (as 2024 is the Year of the Dragon) to help usher in the new year. Sharing the sketch with the following message, "I wish you a belated Happy New Year. I hope everyone has a peaceful and peaceful year." You can check out Endo's special Anya and Bond sketch below.

What's Next for Spy x Family in 2024?

Spy x Family has yet to announce a potential Season 3 as of the time of this writing, but you can now catch up with the first two seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll. The anime franchise instead continued with its very first feature film release currently working its way through theaters in Japan. Crunchyroll will also be bringing Spy x Family Code: White to theaters in North America some time later this year with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What are you hoping to see from Spy x Family this year?