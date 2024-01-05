Spy x Family Code: White Dominates Japanese Box Office

The first feature-length film for the Forger Family has some serious legs when it comes to its box office receipts.

It's hard to deny that Spy x Family didn't hit the ground floor running when the anime premiered in 2023. Quickly creating a second season, the studios responsible for the animated adventures of the Forger Family, Wit and CloverWorks, got to work on the first movie of the shonen spy franchise. Spy x Family Code: White has yet to make its way to North American theaters, but if Japanese box office receipts are any indication, the Forgers might just receive a warm welcome in the West this year.

Spy x Family Code: White hit theaters in Japan on December 22nd of 2023, and has since become a powerhouse at the box office. As it stands, the anime movie has taken the number one spot in Japan for two weekends straight, raking in a little around $24 million USD In Japan alone. Anime movies are becoming a bigger deal in North America, with a recent example being the arrival of Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron, which was number one at the box office in the West for its opening weekend.

(Photo: CloverWorks & Wit)

What is Code: White Anyway?

Spy x Family Code: White isn't based on a story that had arrived in the manga but it is a tale that was created by the mangaka responsible for the Forgers, Tatsuya Endo. In the movie, which has a runtime of 110 minutes, the Forgers are once again continuing their quest to stop two warring nations from destroying the world as the daughter Anya finds herself in a sticky situation.

Crunchyroll had previously announced that it is aiming to bring the first Spy x Family movie to the West this year, though has yet to reveal a specific release date. Here's how the streaming service describes the action-packed film, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

