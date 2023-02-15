Squid Game Season 2 to Begin Filming This Summer

Squid Game Season 2 is already being teased by one of the stars. Lee Jung-Jae spoke to Ilgan Sports about the upcoming series and his work on Star Wars: The Alcolyte. Now, while he couldn't really give any hints on what's coming in Lucasfilm's latest. He did manage to gesture toward the brewing conflict with the Netflix mega-hit. Expect things to pick up from that wild ending to Season 1. Whatever else happens in Squid Game, it's been a wild ride so far. Check out what he had to say down below!

"It's probably safe to assume that," Lee Jung Jae said about expecting more Lee Byung Hun in Season 2 (h/t: allkpop). "As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story. This is the first time that I'll be working with Lee Byung Hun sunbae, actually."

"Well, we worked on a drama called 'White Nights 3.98' back in the day, but we didn't have any scenes together. Anyways, 'Squid Game 2' will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," he added. "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

More Details About Squid Game Season 2

Seong Gi-hun talked to IndieWire about the lessons learned from the first helping of Squid Game. The series really hit a chord with viewers as the childhood games proved to be the perfect vehicle for the show's metaphors and narratives.

"I'm happy about it, of course, but it's bittersweet. Yes, it's great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of 'Squid Game' – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying."

Are you excited for Season 2 of the Netflix show? Let us know in the comments!