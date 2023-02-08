Squid Game Virtual Reality Experience Announced by Netflix and Sandbox VR

Netflix is working with a VR company on a Squid Game experience. The company announced that their Squid Game project is in the works with Sandbox VR. Basically, fans can look forward to participating in the challenges from the Netflix program. It's said to be "fully immersive" by Bothe the streamer and tech company. Later this year, viewers can try out the challenges for themselves if they haven't gotten enough of the franchise from the live-action show and multitude of parodies by then. As an added bonus, users can also make highlight reels of their own in-game reactions and share their experiences with social media followers. (Which to be honest is the aim of something like this in all reality.)

"Our mission is to bring people closer together through world-class immersive experiences. What could be a more perfect fit than 'Squid Game,' the most widely shared and discussed television series of the past years?" Sandbox VR founder/CEO Steve Zhao wrote in a statement. "It's an amazing opportunity to partner with Netflix to provide these fans the chance to transport themselves into the world of the show."

Netflix's Other Plans For Squid Game

Season 2 is full steam-ahead for the streaming giant. The Korean series was the most-viewed series in the history of the company, so that's not shocking. Here's what the creator had to say about the renewal.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang explained. "As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

"I'm not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations," Hwang told The Associated Press. "In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."

Would you buy a Squid Game VR Experience? Let us know down in the comments!