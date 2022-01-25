Squid Game Season 2 Has Fans Pressed For What’s Coming Next

The new year might be here, but fans have not forgotten one of the biggest hits from television in 2021. Netflix welcomed Squid Game to its roster last fall, and the world fell in love with the Korean drama. As you can imagine, netizens were quick to question when more episodes would come out, but the answer was incredibly slow to come around. But now, the universe is expanding and fans are freaking out.

During a recent event, a Netflix executive did confirm the Squid Game Universe is going to expand, and season two will be the first step of that plan. At this time, little information is known about the sequel’s cast or crew, but the Internet is hyped nonetheless. You can find just a slew of those reactions below, and fans are eager to see how the Squid Game Universe can expand globally moving forward.

But of course, there are still fans who aren’t too happy with the news. South Korean television is on the rise, and its dramas are often one-off adventures that wrap neatly enough. Squid Game season one did end on a cliffhanger, however, so most fans are glad to see the series continue. There are those who think Squid Game is better suited wrapping with some loose threads, and they fear a sequel could cheapen everything done by season one.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Squid Game carries forward with its new projects. Its first series is the most-watched show on Netflix with more than 142 million subscribers tuning in. It would have been a shame for the vibrant IP to die so soon after its bloom, but Netflix better do the sequel justice if it wants to stay in fans’ good graces.

How do you feel about this season two update? Do you think Squid Game is worth all the hype or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

