Star Wars Fans Flip For Visions Season 2 Announcement

Earlier today, Disney made waves by announcing that the animated anthology focusing on a universe far, far away as Star Wars Visions will receive a second season on May 4th of this year. With the animated series bringing on a number of new animation studios to help in weaving new tales of the Jedi, Sith, and the world around them, fans are taking the opportunity to share their love of the show's return, as the first season was able to make some serious waves as Star Wars' first venture in the world of anime.

For those who might not have heard the news, the animation studios that will be a part of this new anthology include Cartoon Saloon, Punk Robot Studio, Studio Mir, Aardman Animations, Triggerfish, D'ART Shtajio, Studio La Cachette, 88 Pictures, and El Guiriri Studios. The series has also released the titles for each of the upcoming shorts which include Screecher's Reach, In The Stars, Journey To The Dark Head, I Am Your Mother, Aau's Song, The Pit, The Spy Dance, The Bandits of Golak, and Sith. While it hasn't been confirmed how, or if, these new short stories will relate to the first season, we imagine that plenty of Star Wars fans will be dying to find out.

Visions is far from the only Star Wars project that is arriving this year, with the second season of The Bad Batch already hitting Disney+ last month and The Mandalorian's third season set to arrive in March. On the live-action front, both Star Wars series for Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew will be arriving at some point in 2023. It's a good time to be a Jedi that's for sure.

