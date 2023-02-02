Star Wars Fans Flip For Visions Season 2 Announcement
Earlier today, Disney made waves by announcing that the animated anthology focusing on a universe far, far away as Star Wars Visions will receive a second season on May 4th of this year. With the animated series bringing on a number of new animation studios to help in weaving new tales of the Jedi, Sith, and the world around them, fans are taking the opportunity to share their love of the show's return, as the first season was able to make some serious waves as Star Wars' first venture in the world of anime.
For those who might not have heard the news, the animation studios that will be a part of this new anthology include Cartoon Saloon, Punk Robot Studio, Studio Mir, Aardman Animations, Triggerfish, D'ART Shtajio, Studio La Cachette, 88 Pictures, and El Guiriri Studios. The series has also released the titles for each of the upcoming shorts which include Screecher's Reach, In The Stars, Journey To The Dark Head, I Am Your Mother, Aau's Song, The Pit, The Spy Dance, The Bandits of Golak, and Sith. While it hasn't been confirmed how, or if, these new short stories will relate to the first season, we imagine that plenty of Star Wars fans will be dying to find out.
Visions is far from the only Star Wars project that is arriving this year, with the second season of The Bad Batch already hitting Disney+ last month and The Mandalorian's third season set to arrive in March. On the live-action front, both Star Wars series for Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew will be arriving at some point in 2023. It's a good time to be a Jedi that's for sure.
• Now – March 29: The Bad Batch Season 2— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) February 2, 2023
• March 1 – April 19: The Mandalorian Season 3
• April 7 – April 10: Star Wars Celebration
• April 28: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
• May 4: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 pic.twitter.com/1k08cvyqxg
Visions is literally carrying my love of Star Wars on it’s shoulders it’s not even funny like😭😭— 🖤crow enthused moviedean123❄️ (@intheparknow) February 2, 2023
I would like one order of all the Aardman animation Star Wars content and merch possible please? Really excited for their inclusion in season 2 of Visions! #StarWars https://t.co/0ASzNbSRyP— Fine! I'll Watch It (@BrokenClockPods) February 2, 2023
After Star Wars by Ghibli, Star Wars by Aardman. We're spoiled.
But it's really a very nice anthology of talented animation studios around the world that takes care of this second season of Visions, now announced for #MayTheFourthhttps://t.co/8xRRBS5tq3 pic.twitter.com/QpB5pLwxSe— The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) February 2, 2023
The Bad Batch finale, Star Wars Celebration, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mando S3 finale, Jedi Survivor, Visions Volume 2, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom... all in the space of 6 weeks. 🤯— Patrick K (@lightspeedbear) February 2, 2023
Star Wars Visions Season 2 has me hyped. A way more culturally diverse set of animators that's bound to have far less of that weeb bullshit that dragged down a lot of Season 1. Also....CARTOON SALOON IS DOING A STAR WARS!— E.M. Allen (@eamediaocrity4) February 2, 2023
star wars visions on may 4th... omfg so excited specially for the chilean short— cam 🦧 • she bumble on my bees (@owldork) February 2, 2023
Don’t get me wrong, “Star Wars but anime” was very cool, especially when they got Trigger to animate a couple shorts. I’m just glad that they’re using Visions to go more global with the animators that are participating— Beary | BLM (@beary__12) February 2, 2023