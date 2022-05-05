Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Star Wars Day With Epic Star Wars Visions Shirt

✖

Like so many of his fellow Star Wars co-stars, actor Samuel L. Jackson took to social media to make a post in celebration of May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. The prequel-era star, who played the purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi Mace Windu, made a post on Instagram that reads: "MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️Thanks @takashiokazaki & @applebum_tokyo 👊🏾#macelives." Jackson's shirt is the one that drew raised eyebrows as it features The Ronin and his droid from the first episode of the Star Wars: Visions anime series. Check out the photo of Jackson wearing the shirt!

Jackson, despite not appearing in a Star Wars film since Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (though he leant his voice in a cameo to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), has long been adamant about his hope to return to the franchise. Though his character had his hand chopped off and was fired out of a high-story window by Emperor Palpatine's Force lightning, the Academy Award nominee is holding out hope that he'll be able to return. Hey, it worked with Boba Fett, Darth Maul, and...well, the Emperor.

"Definitely. There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars," Jackson previously told by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz. "The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up."

Howard replied to a tweet about this response with a series of "👀" emojis, a simple message that got over 32k likes on Twitter after it was posted. Considering the response it seems like fans are eager to see Mace Windu return as well.

Released last year on Disney+, Star Wars: Visions was a series of out-of-canon anime shorts from fan-favorite teams in Japan that told all new tales from the galaxy far, far away. Ranging from the Kurosawa inspired Ronin, which Jackson is sporting on hit shirt, to episodes about bands playing a gig on Tatooine, it's a unique look into the franchise. Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, producer James Waugh, who oversaw the anime anthology from start to finish, teased the potential for more episodes, telling us: "Yes, absolutely. We'll see what happens. Let's see how the response is this anthology, and I hope it's as positive as your experience, which makes me really happy we did."