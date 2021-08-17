Star Wars Visions Debuts Japanese Dubbed Trailer
This September, Star Wars is getting ready to explore a brand new galaxy in anime, with Star Wars: Visions bringing together a number of big names in the medium to test their skills at the universe of the Jedi and the Sith with a Japanese trailer being released alongside the new English preview. While the series will be released as an anthology show that explores a number of aspects of the Star Wars universe that might have otherwise gone unexplored, it's clear from the footage released so far that each animation studio is giving the upcoming fall release their all.
The new Japanese trailer was released by Twitter Outlet MHA News, which offers Star Wars fans a new side of the upcoming Visions series:
Want to know more about the casts of Star Wars Visions? Well, you can check out the leads of each episode below in both English and Japanese. Have at it:
- The Duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) - Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)
- Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)
- The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) - Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)
- The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) - Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)
- The Ninth Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) - Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)
- T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) - Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)
- The Elder: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) - Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)
- Lop & Ocho: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) - Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)
- Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago) - Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)