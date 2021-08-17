Star Wars Visions Debuts Japanese Dubbed Trailer

✖

This September, Star Wars is getting ready to explore a brand new galaxy in anime, with Star Wars: Visions bringing together a number of big names in the medium to test their skills at the universe of the Jedi and the Sith with a Japanese trailer being released alongside the new English preview. While the series will be released as an anthology show that explores a number of aspects of the Star Wars universe that might have otherwise gone unexplored, it's clear from the footage released so far that each animation studio is giving the upcoming fall release their all.

The new Japanese trailer was released by Twitter Outlet MHA News, which offers Star Wars fans a new side of the upcoming Visions series:

Want to know more about the casts of Star Wars Visions? Well, you can check out the leads of each episode below in both English and Japanese. Have at it: