Star Wars Visions Announces English and Japanese Cast

Star Wars Visions will mark a first for the franchise, and fans are eager to see what this anime entry can do for the sci-fi series. In just over a month, the first-ever Star Wars anime will debut on Disney+, and the show will bring together seven of Japan's top studios in the name of the Force. And now, the anime's two main casts have been revealed.

The update comes from Disney itself in the wake of Star Wars Visions' new trailer. The clip, which can be found below, gives us an in-depth look at what the anthology anime will be. As you can see, the limited series is going to be one of Star Wars' most beautiful projects yet. So of course, the English and Japanese casts are loaded with A-list talent to meet our expectations.

Reimagine the galaxy with #StarWarsVisions, an Original Series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Gd02yB9rcU — Star Wars (@starwars) August 17, 2021

Want to know more about the casts of Star Wars Visions? Well, you can check out the leads of each episode below in both English and Japanese. Have at it:

The Duel : Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) - Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)

: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) - Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody : Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan) The Twins : Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) - Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) - Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N) The Village Bride : Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) - Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) - Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku) The Ninth Jedi : Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) - Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) - Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin) T0-B1 : Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) - Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) - Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka) The Elder : David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) - Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) - Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan) Lop & Ocho : Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) - Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) - Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago) - Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

