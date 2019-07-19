Steven Universe: The Movie Reveals Trailer, Premiere Date

Steven Universe‘s recent season ended in such a way that fans would have accepted it as the series finale as a whole. But they’re not going to turn down new Steven Universe, and it seems like Steven Universe: The Movie will be showing off a newer version of the series than ever. The first full trailer for the upcoming film has been released during San Diego Comic-Con, and there’s already a ton for fans to break down.

Not only has Steven Universe: The Movie shown off more than ever, this full trailer for the film has confirmed Steven Universe: The Movie will premiere on Cartoon Network on September 2nd. Check out the trailer in the video above!

Confirming what was teased in the first poster for the film, Steven Universe: The Movie indeed includes a time jump. Though it is not quite clear just how much time has passed since the end of Season 5, Steven and the other Crystal Gems have been piecing together the remnants of the various Diamond empires. But before too long, it seems that a new enemy will come and threaten all organic life on Earth.

Along with revealing an older Steven, the film will feature new music from Rebecca Sugar, Estelle (which already has a contribution fans can hear in the trailer) Aivi and Surasshu, Chance the Rapper, James Fauntleroy, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Gallant, Macie Stewart, Jeff Liu, Jeff Ball, Mike Krol, Grant Henry, and Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez.

Steven Universe was created by Rebecca Sugar, who had previously worked on Adventure Time as a writer and storyboard artist. It first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013 and has since built a huge fan base for its focus on inclusivity and lovely art and music design. You can currently find Steven Universe on Cartoon Network, and streaming through the CN app.

The series is officially described as such, “The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero Steven is the “little brother” of the group. The goofball is learning to save the world using the magical powers that come from his bellybutton and he goes on magical adventures with the rest of the Crystal Gems, even though he’s not as powerful — or smart — as fellow group members Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. Despite his shortcomings, Steven usually finds a surprising way to save the day.”