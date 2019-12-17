You Can Buy Studio Ghibli’s Films on Digital Starting Today

Are you a fan of Studio Ghibli? And wish you could collect all of its films in a single digital library? If that is the case, then it seems the holiday season has come early for you. Today, GKIDS confirmed the digital release of Studio Ghibli’s library has gone live, and you can buy them from your preferred retailer right now.

“As of today, films will be available to purchase in both English and Japanese languages on all major digital transactional platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft and FandangoNow,” the company announced.

“This marks the first time the Studio Ghibli films will be available for digital transactional anywhere in the world.”

For fans, this means a whole slew of iconic films have made their way to online shops. If you have not seen the whimsical magic of Spirited Away or even Princess Mononoke, now is the time. All of the films directed by talents like Hayao Miyazaki are up for grabs, so you can binge them during your holiday break.

Of course, GKIDS will have several bundles available for fans who want to nab everything Studio Ghibli.

“Starting today, the Studio Ghibli catalogue will be available to own digitally in HD for the suggested retail price of $19.99 per film. A six-film bundle of some of the studio’s most popular titles, featuring Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away, will be offered by several platforms for a suggested retail price of $99.99,” GKIDS announced.

If you want a full list of what’s now available, you can check them out below. All of the films are currently up for purchase except for The Wind Rises which will go live next year:

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises (Available Q3 2020)

