Studio Ghibli Will Be Given Historic Cannes Film Festival Award

Studio Ghibli has put out some of animation's best films of all time. From Spirited Away to Princess Mononoke, the company has churned out a number of emotional hits. In the past year, The Boy and the Heron put Studio Ghibli back in the spotlight, and now the Cannes Film Festival has announced it is giving the studio a historic award.

The update comes from the festival's organizers as Studio Ghibli revels in its latest Academy Award win. It turns out the 2024 Cannes Film Festival will gift Studio Ghibli an Honorary Palme d'Or. This award has only been gifted to individuals before, so Studio Ghibli marks the first group to qualify.

In a new statement, Studio Ghibli co-creator Toshio Suzuki took time to thank the Cannes Film Festival team. "I am truly honored and delighted that the studio is awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or. I would like to thank the Festival de Cannes from the bottom of my heart."

"Forty years ago, Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and I established Studio Ghibli with the desire to bring high-level, high-quality animation to children and adults of all ages. Today, our films are watched by people all over the world, and many visitors come to the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka and Ghibli Park to experience the world of our films for themselves. We have truly come a long way for Studio Ghibli to become such a big organization. Although Miyazaki and I have aged considerably, I am sure that Studio Ghibli will continue to take on new challenges, led by the staff who will carry on the spirit of the company. It would be my greatest pleasure if you look forward to what's next."

Adding in, the president of Cannes expressed no studio deserves the historic Palme d'Or than Studio Ghibli. "For the first time in our history, it's not a person but an institution that we have chosen to celebrate. Like all the icons of the Seventh Art, these characters populate our imaginations with prolific, colorful universes and sensitive, engaging narrations. With Ghibli, Japanese animation stands as one of the great adventures of cinephilia, between tradition and modernity," Iris Knobloch explained.

Currently, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is set to run between May 14 and May 25. At this time, no word has been given on whether director Hayao Miyazaki will make an appearance at the award ceremony. However, given his disinterest in public events, Miyazaki's attendance is highly unlikely.

HT – Variety