Viral Photo Brings Studio Ghibli’s Catbus to Life

Studio Ghibli fans stan some of the most whimsical films to ever grace the animated medium. In part created by Hayao Miyazaki, the director welcomed a slew of hits to the studio like My Neighbor Totoro, and one fan managed to bring a favorite character from the film to their home in the best of ways.

Oh, and you can totally recreate the setup yourself. All you will need is a camera, cat, and some perfectly spaced windows.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Stella-Bell posted a photo which proved Studio Ghibli’s Catbus can be made in real life. The netizen snapped of a photo of their cat at just the right moment when sunlight filtering through windows printed the Catbus design on their pet’s side.

As you can see above, the one-in-a-million photo is pretty spot on to what My Neighbor Totoro debuted decades ago. The photo has a curious cat with white-and-brown fur walking with five window-shaped squares of light on its tummy. Fans were quick to share their amazement at the photo with Stella-Bell, and there is little surprise as to why.

After all, Catbus became one of the most iconic characters from My Neighbor Totoro barring the film’s titular mascot. The creature might have scared some at first, but the cat’s creative debut was more playful than petrifying. Over the years, the Catbus has starred in their own spin-off film, merchandise, and life-sized installations. And thanks to one fan’s cat, it seems the spirit of the Catbus lives on in anime fans (and their pets) everywhere.

If you have never met the majesty that is the Catbus, you can do so by picking up a copy of My Neighbor Totoro. The film is the first one which directory Miyazaki released under Studio Ghibli, and it stands as one of the company’s greatest hits. You can read up on its fantastical description below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.”

Which character from Studio Ghibli is your favorite…?