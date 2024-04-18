Studio Ghibli: Guillermo del Toro Admits He Was Shaped by Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki is a man who needs little introduction by now. Over the decades, the artist has been championed for his groundbreaking work in animation. From My Neighbor Totoro to The Boy and the Heron, Miyazaki has released some of the greatest anime films of all time. And now, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro says his own artistic vision was molded by Miyazaki.

The confession comes from TIME Magazine as the publication just released its list of 100 most influential people. It was there Miyazaki earned a spot, and del Toro was asked to write about his history with the artist.

"I discovered Hayao Miyazaki's Toei Animation films as a child-films like The Wonderful World of Puss 'n Boots and series like Heidi and Marco, in which his style and influence became increasingly identifiable. Encountering My Neighbor Totoro as an adult, my mind snapped back to those earlier works, and I recognized how much this man had shaped my childhood," del Toro wrote.

"[Hayao Miyazaki] is entirely genuine. A one-of-a-kind creator who exists fully in his art. He is the single most influential animation director in the history of the medium."

Of course, del Toro has long talked about his love of anime. From Mobile Suit Gundam to Doraemon, the director is a longtime otaku. For years now, netizens have pleaded for del Toro to tackle his own anime project whether it be live-action or anime. And following del Toro's success with Pinnochio, the director has more than enough cred to pull off the project.

