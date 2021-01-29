Studio Ghibli Shows Off Their Love Of Mondo Posters

✖

Mondo Posters have always been a hot ticket item in the world of entertainment, with the company creating a number of unique posters to honor some of the biggest movie and television properties, with two entries even finding their way into the headquarters of Studio Ghibli itself! Posters for My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke were recently displayed inside of Studio Ghibli, with the legendary animation studio showing off two limited wall-hangers from the fine folks at Mondo who have created entries for franchises such as Marvel Studios, the DCU, and more properties than we can count at this point!

Studio Ghibli ended 2020 in a big way, releasing their latest movie, Earwig and the Witch in Japan. With a North America release set for this spring in the West, this latest entry from Ghibli is far different from previous films not just thanks to its story, but also thanks in part to the movie using computer-generated animation. Earwig marks the first time that Ghibli has ever created a film using only CG animation, still attempting to retain the personality and aesthetic of their past in this new form of animation for them. Needless to say, Ghibli is sure to be making new movies far into the future and continue to change the landscape of anime!

Studio Ghibli posted the two Mondo posters that are currently hanging inside of their headquarters, giving us new takes on My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke in a way that only Mondo could do:

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"News from the producer room (7) This is a North American limited edition poster art of "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Princess Mononoke" hanging on Mr. Suzuki's "Rengaya"."

Ghibli's next film is looking to adapt a popular novel in Japan titled "How Do You Live?", though we aren't sure if this will follow in Earwig's style or return to the traditional 2-D animation that put the studio on the map to begin with.

What do you think of Ghibli's love of Mondo's posters? What's your favorite Mondo Poster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!