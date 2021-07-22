Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki's Next Movie Is Bringing Its Book Stateside

✖

Studio Ghibli made a name for itself as one of the best animation houses in the world, and Hayao Miyazaki isn't done with his work yet. Despite going in and out of retirement, the famed director is back at the drawing board working on his next movie. Now, the children's book that inspired the new movie is coming to the United States where fans can read it in English for the first time ever.

The update comes from Algonquin Books as the publisher licensed rights to bring the classic tale to readers in English. How Do You Live? promises to give fans a glimpse at the tale that so deeply inspired Miyazaki on the clock. And of course, it will key everyone in on what his next film is all about.

(Photo: Bandes Annonces Cinéma)

For those unfamiliar with the book, How Do You Live? is a popular children's tale from Japan dating back to 1937. The story was penned by Genzaburo Yoshino, and it tells the story of a growing boy who begins to explore the larger questions about life while reading his uncle's journal. As the book makes its way to the United States, Yoshino's tale will be translated by Bruno Navasky, and Neil Gaiman has penned a forward for this gorgeous tale.

“Books like this are important,” Gaiman writes in the novel's foreword. “I’m so glad Mr. Miyazaki is making his film because it means that eighty-four years after it was written, Yoshino’s novel can be read in English, in Bruno Navasky’s gentle and winning translation, and that I got to read it.”

The story will be a must-read for fans of Studio Ghibli and anyone who enjoys the works of Miyazaki. How Do You Live? will also make for a lovely story to read with children as it tackles important questions about life in a whimsical way. So if you want to nab the book for yourself, it will hit shelves on October 26.

