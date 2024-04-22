Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Fashion Collection Launches at Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The partnership between Studio Ghibli and Hot Topic keeps delivering those cozy cardigans for fans of classic animated films like Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more. Today, Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 masterpiece Princess Mononoke is getting the treatment with styles from their Her Universe / Our Universe brands.

The collection includes that cardigan that you're looking for along with a jacket, t-shirt, and lounge set. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below, and you can shop it all right here at Hot Topic with a 20% discount. Inside that link you'll find a ton of other Princess Mononoke-themed gear ranging from mini backpacks to jewelry.

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Embroidered Girls Cardigan – See at Hot Topic: "Stay cozy while repping the forest with this Princess Mononoke cardigan! It features embroidered artwork of Kodama on the front and back, plus San's mask embroidered on the back with white fuzzy detailing, and the movie title embroidered down one sleeve. Comes with varsity stripes along the trim, front pockets and wooden buttons down the center."

Our Universe Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Anorak Jacket – See at Hot Topic: "Travel through the forest with Ashitaka and San in this anorak jacket! Inspired by Princess Mononoke, this windbreaker has a color-block design in reds and blues, with the movie title on the chest in Japanese and an outline of Ashitaka on the back. The hood design is also inspired by his in the film. Comes with a partial center zipper and drawstrings with cord stoppers.

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Girls Ringer T-Shirt - See at Hot Topic: "Protect the forest with San! This Princess Mononoke tee has red ringer details with a vintage-like print of San and her wolves. The movie title is printed below in Japanese."

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Kodama Girls Lounge Set - See at Hot Topic: "Take a break from defending the forest and lounge with some Kodama! This lounge set from Princess Mononoke features a cropped cami with Kodama and butterflies printed at the center, and comfy lounge shorts with an elasticated waistband, pockets and Kodama printed on the front and back."

What Is The Boy and The Heron?

Speaking of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki is celebrating what might be a career high point with The Boy and The Heron. Releasing across theaters last year, Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) for The Boy and The Heron along with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shohei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi and more. Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."