The Boy and the Heron Crosses Rare $300 Million Milestone at Box Office

Studio Ghibli made a splash last year when The Boy and the Heron made its debut in Japan. Despite the film's nonexistent marketing, the movie had fans lined up to see what it had in store. Director Hayao Miyazaki's resume was enough to bring in audiences, and since its launch, The Boy and the Heron has crossed some huge milestones. And now, the anime film has pushed past a rare box office milestone after grossing $300 million globally.

The update comes from the latest box office report breaking down global totals. It turns out this past weekend saw The Boy and the Heron cross the $300 million USD mark at the global box office. To date, the movie has earned just under $305 million with $258 million coming from the international market. This haul is downright impressive, and The Boy and the Heron is now one of five films to earn $300 million at the global box office.

Given its new total, The Boy and the Heron sits in fifth place with $304.8 million grossed while Suzume stands in fourth place at $331.7 million. The list has Your Name listed in third place with $382.1 million while Miyazaki's Spirited Away sits pretty in second place with $415.1 million. And of course, Demon Slayer's first film reigns supreme with a staggering $518.7 million at the global box office.

Clearly, The Boy and the Heron is in good company, and its impressive haul has shone a light on how well anime does at the box office. In the past decade, four of this list's five picks were released, and anime is only continuing to grow. As social media and streaming make the world smaller, the anime fandom is growing larger. The Boy and the Heron is only highlighting that truth, and as anime grows larger, you can expect more studios to buy in.

