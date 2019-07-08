Promare Premiere Draws High Praise From Fans

All eyes have been on what Studio Trigger has been cooking up ever since the monumental popularity of series such as Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. Now the their newest project, Promare, has burned up theaters, fans in the United States recently got to see the film for themselves during Anime Expo 2019.

Promare‘s big North American premiere was one of the major screenings the convention had offered fans, and fans definitely responded well to the film as reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are considering Promare as the best Studio Trigger project yet, and note that it’s full of references to their past works. But they all agree that Studio Trigger has certainly outdone itself with this new film. Read on to see what fans are saying about its huge North American premiere below!

For those not weren’t able to attend the North American premiere at Anime Expo 2019, GKIDS has confirmed that Promare will be getting a limited theatrical release on September 17 and 19 in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. Released in Japan on May 24th, Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation).

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex.

Are you going to see Studio Trigger’s Promare in September? Do these reactions spark your curiosity? Let us know in the comments!

It Was a Packed House!

The Entire Hall Cheered and Laughed!

OMG #Promare is sooooo good! The entire hall just can’t stop cheering and laughing. If you are a die-hard Trigger fan you cannot miss it! All the references of Trigger shows are just on point!

Man I’m glad I came to #AX2019 @AnimeExpo. Please bring us more premiers like this. — Iluminar (@iluminar_yi) July 6, 2019

“Everything I Had Hoped it Would Be”

Promare was everything I had hoped it would be. So energetic, so fulfilling… and so full of heart. An absolute must-see for Gurren Lagann x Kill la Kill fans! 🚨🔥 #AX2019 pic.twitter.com/mObepT5TF7 — J E S S I C A ・ J A N E @ Anime Expo (@JessJMcCallum) July 6, 2019

“Studio Trigger Has Saved Anime Once Again!!!”

I saw #PROMARE! There was so many homages to Gurren Lagann! Studio Trigger has saved anime once again!!! The animation was gorgeous, we need to get it nominated for an Oscar! It was that good looking. #Studiotrigger #AX2019 pic.twitter.com/x8nkanSgH1 — 魔 (@TheOtakuKing) July 6, 2019

“Set My Soul on Fire”

“Probably Now My Top Favorite Action Movie”

#PROMARE is probably now my top favorite action movie, every moment was amazing, the animation was stellar, the characters were fun and the overall movie was absolutely stunning. Review on the channel coming soon… pic.twitter.com/Rf7JkB3GNG — Shori @ Retro’s House (@ShoriYT) July 6, 2019

“Promare Was so Good it Caused an Earthquake”

PROMARE WAS SO GOOD IT CAUSED AN EARTHQUAKE#PROMARE #Studiotrigger — Neon Genesis Alangelion (@Alanzomega) July 6, 2019

“This Movie Will Make Your Soul Burn!”