Studio Trigger’s ‘Promare’ Debuts Teaser Trailer, Poster

All eyes are on Studio Trigger’s mysterious new anime project Promare, as it features a new collaboration from the team behind Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, and the newest look at it does not disappoint.

With a teaser trailer and poster giving fans an idea of the kinds of visual flair to expect, Promare already makes the kind of impact its predecessors did.

We’re finally able to announce Imaishi’s new feature film PROMAR’s key visual and trailer to the world! Coming to theaters in 2019!! //t.co/vT3buMBylG @promare_movie #PROMARE pic.twitter.com/ZblGjojEO9 — TRIGGER Inc. (@trigger_inc) October 12, 2018

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation), and will release in Japanese theaters next year. The story for the film is currently unknown, but the staff touts it will have a similar tone to the previously mentioned projects.

The first teaser trailer and poster for the film reveals a new look at the film’s main character, Galo, who shares a similar vibe to Gurren Lagann‘s Kamina. That’s not the only reference, however, as Galo is a member of a rescue team that uses special mechs called “Matoi-Tech.” Although the series named the tech after the matoi banners used by firefighters during Japan’s Edo period, as noted by Anime News Network, this is also a sly reference to the main protagonist of Studio Trigger’s Kill la Kill.

Shigeto Koyama will be overseeing character and mechanical design, Sushio (who had previously worked on Kill la Kill) will animate for the series, Tomotaka Kubo (Mary and the Witch’s Flower) will serve as art director, and Saishi Ichiko designed the series logo. Hiroyuki Sawano (who has previously worked on Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill) is composing the music, while SANZIGEN Animation Studio will handle the CG animation.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kill la Kill, it was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.