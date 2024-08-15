Suicide Squad Isekai Finale Teases Season Two in Post-Credits Scene

The Suicide Squad Isekai has brought its first season to an end and in doing so, unveiled some wild new revelations when it came to both the Squad and the Isekai world they found themselves in. While a season two has yet to be confirmed, Warner Bros and Wit Studio are setting the stage for the anime to make a comeback. Now that Harley and her crew have finished their latest exploits in the Isekai world, the series moving forward might be far different from what we’ve seen before and one character in particular might be playing a massive role in a potential season two.

Warning. If you have yet to watch The Suicide Squad Isekai’s first season finale, episode 10, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into massive spoiler territory. As was revealed in previous installments, Queen Aldora wasn’t all that she appeared to be. Revealing that the leader of the Isekai world was the “Queen of the Dead”, Harley and her gang find themselves taking her on for the fate of this new locale. Thanks to a switcheroo between Harley and Princess Fione, the Squad was able to separate the Queen’s head from her shoulders. The day was saved but there were far more surprises waiting in the wings.

The Suicide Squad Isekai Finale: The Joker’s Wild

As was revealed in the season finale, Rick Flagg’s true mission wasn’t just to establish ties between the Isekai world and the main DC Universe, but it was to track down and take down the Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime had been impersonating Katana and many other characters throughout the first season, aiming to start chaos and create a world for Harley that was “interesting”. Throughout most of season one, the Joker was featured in flashbacks, leaving many to wonder what his role would be in the anime adaptation. In said shocking reveal, the Harlequin of Hate has been in season one’s story this entire time.

No news has been revealed regarding The Suicide Squad Isekai season two, though both Wit Studio and Warner Bros Japan have stated in the past that they would love to work more on bringing DC characters into the anime world. Thanks to Harley and company scoring big with this new season, the sky is the limit when it comes to other comic characters entering the anime medium.

Want to see if the Suicide Squad returns to the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Squad and their anime endeavors.