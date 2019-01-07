‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Teases Major Universe 6 Drama

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is gearing up for the next arc of its arcade game with its Universe Mission 6 expansion, and this will expand to the promotional anime series with the next episode as well.

A much bigger arc than anticipated, the Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc sees the multiverse put in danger, and that means both Universe 6 and Universe 11 will be brought into the drama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teasing the next big arc of the promotional anime series, the trailer for the next arc teases that the multiverse will be “devastated” as a group of six villains will attempt to assassinate the Omni-King. It turned out that Fu used the Prison Planet to gather the necessary energy to revive Zamasu, as well as some other baddies, and their rampage will take them to Universe 6.

This is further emphasized by the trailer for Universe Mission 6 sees the revived Zamasu along with two other mystery villains attack Universe 6. Cabba and Hit have come back to the franchise, but they’ve been overwhelmed by their power. Luckily, Kale and Caulifla have fused into Kefla once more, and Super Saiyan 2 Kefla has enough power to save them from destruction. But this victory isn’t celebrated for long, as Kefla soon does battle with Zamasu.

The result of the fight isn’t shown, as it most likely will be revealed in full when the series adapts the fight into an episode, but this multiverse threat will be a much larger ordeal than fans suspected at first. So not only will Universe 6 be involved with the trouble, Universe 11’s Jiren and Toppo will be brought into the fray as well. Now that the promotional anime series has continued far beyond when fans initially expected, they can’t wait to see where it goes next.

The new arc is set to begin with Episode 7 of the promotional series, which is set to premiere January 10 in Japan. It’s titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, teases the return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Jiren, Kefla, and Hit.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.