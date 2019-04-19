‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Evil Android Fusion

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime’s new “Universal Conflict” arc has introduced a powerful new team of villains to the franchise, known as the Core Area Warriors. Two formidable (and bloodthirsty) members of that Core Area Warriors team are evil android twins Oren and Kamin, who have proven to have uniquely fearsome abilities.

Previous episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes have revealed that the Oren and Kamin are two Neo Machine Mutant Tuffles with the ability to forcibly fuse themselves onto unsuspecting victims (like Vegeta), thereby taking control of their bodies. However, in this latest episode, we get to see what happens when Oren and Kamin finally fuse their own bodies into one form!

Oren and Kamin proved to be seriously outmatched in their battle with Ultra Instinct Omen Goku, which forces them to reveal their fused form. The resulting warrior deems that he/she should be called “Kamioren,” and sets to showing off what their combined power is all about.

Unfortunately for Kamioren, even a two-against-one assault against Ultra Instinct Omen Goku proves fruitless. After the attack fails, Core Area Warriors leader tries a different tactic: he unleashes the group’s secret weapon, a new villain known as Lagss! Lagss’ vicious glass/crystalization powers prove to be an actual challenge to occupy Ultra Instinct Omen Goku – which leaves Kamiroen free to launch an attack on Vegeta and Future Trunks.

Kamioren’s power proves to be too much for Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, as the Saiyan Prince gets smacked down hard by the fused android. Vegeta is having none of it, though: enraged, Vegeta pushes past his limit, producing Dragon Ball Heroes, first depiction of Super Saiyan God SS Evolved!

The episode ends with SSGSE Vegeta charging Kamioren – but we’ll have to wait until next episode to see how Vegeta’s evolved power compares to Kamioren’s fused abilities – just like we’ll have to wait and see how Ultra Instinct Omen Goku does against Lagss. All in all, Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to prove itself as more than just frivolous fan-service with these kinds of battles; the series is actually weighing concepts and characters that could soon be crucial to the actual Dragon Ball Super canon.

