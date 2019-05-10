Super Dragon Ball Heroes Pits Vegeta Against New Android Fusion Villain

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced a ton of new villains for Goku, Trunks, and Vegeta to fight in its short tenure of eleven episodes. With the recent drop of Episode 11, the series pitted Vegeta, in his new Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form, against two new villains in the forms of Oren and Kamin. These two new androids managed to, in a previous episode, fuse into a new being dubbed “Kamioren”. With all that being said, how does Vegeta in his ultimate form hold up?

The villainous group led by new antagonist Hearts, along with Laggs, Cumber, and a recently revived Zamasu, have given the Z-Fighters seemingly more than they could handle. Goku, while still barely handling the form of Ultra Instinct, managed to unlock the power up with some new training under his belt. However, the power-up, while easily handling Kamioren, gave out and so Vegeta was given the opportunity to go toe to toe with the fused androids.

You may be scratching your heads trying to place the brother and sisters villains of Oren and Kamin, as they are touted as androids but have a similar appearance and skill-set to a less popular Dragon Ball villain. Baby was a villain who originally appeared in the original sequel series to Dragon Ball Z: Dragon Ball GT. One of the original inhabitants of the Planet Vegeta before the Saiyans made it their own, Baby managed to survive the original assault from King Vegeta and company, swearing revenge against all the Saiyans. Baby was defeated by Goku when he unlocked the power of Super Saiyan 4, even with the body of Vegeta in his grasp, which is somewhat similar to the events that took place recently in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

In Episode 11, Vegeta uses the power of his Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution form (or just Super Saiyan Blue Evolution for short) to take Kamioren apart. When Vegeta unleashed his trademark move, Final Flash, against the fused character, Oren and Kamin split into their original forms, unable to keep up with Vegeta’s ultimate form. It was only until Hearts entered the fray that Vegeta was struck down and the two managed to escape from the battle from the Prince of All Saiyans.

If you’re unaware of the arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

Episode 11 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Decisive Battle!” and is now live.

What do you think of Vegeta’s “Royal Blue” form? Do you think Kamioren holds a striking resemblance to the GT villain Baby? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

