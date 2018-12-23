‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Universe Mission 6 Trailer

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade game will soon be heading into a new era as the Prison Planet arc of the series finally comes to a close and the next arc pulling in the multiverse begins.

Fans have gotten their first look at what the next arc of the game looks like with the trailer released for Universe Mission 6 released during Jump Festa 2019. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe Mission 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes sees the beginning of the Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc, which brings in Universe 6 and Universe 11 into the fray as a new threat begins challenging the various universes of the multiverse. The new threat? A strange new duo of what seem to be Tuffles along with a new version of Zamasu. Zamasu was one of the strongest threats in the Dragon Ball franchise as of yet, so fans will be glued to the game to see how he fares against later additions like Universe 6’s Kefla and Universe 11’s Jiren.

The Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc will also come to the promotional anime series for the game pretty soon, with the next episode of the short series teasing the arrival of Zamasu as well. You can check out the first poster for the new arc at the link here as well. Along with this, Universe Mission 6 features a collaboration with Dragon Ball Super: Broly so fans can see a quick new glimpse of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Full Power Broly as they will join the arcade game as part of this latest expansion as well.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has finally gone live as of December 22, and it’s titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” The synopsis for the episode reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”