Super Saiyan Mario Is Trending for the Best Reason

Mario is one of the most iconic characters to ever come from Japan, but he is not alone in that upper echelon. Characters such as Goku and Sailor Moon are right up there with the Nintendo mascot. Of course, that means fans have always dreamt of Mario teaming with his peers, and it seems the Internet's wish has been granted in the best way. After all, Mario just got to experience the joys of going Super Saiyan, and it is all thanks to the new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The whole ordeal went off this morning when Nintendo posted a new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The game, which is slated to debut in early February, wanted to surprise fans with a 2021 gift. That is why this new trailer was sent live, and it ends with a curious take on Mario.

Oh no, Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! What will Mario do? Have a quick look at what new threats await in #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury when it releases for #NintendoSwitch on 2/12! pic.twitter.com/Hu62bgOL23 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021

Our hero finds himself facing an enraged Bowser who looks more like Burning Godzilla than anything else. With his foe looking more dangerous than ever, Mario must find it within himself to fight, and he does so with a cute kitty power up. However, the transformation changes ever so slightly at the end. Mario's golden cat costume begins glowing as all of its fur wafts upwards. And in the end, fans are left with the image of Mario looking like he just went Super Saiyan.

As you can see in the slides below, fans were quick to pick up on the look, and Dragon Ball lovers were delighted by the sight. After all, it is about time Mario got to experience the kind of power Goku wields, so who knows when Luigi will finally wise up to Vegeta...!

