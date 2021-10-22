Superman’s First Manga Lands In Japan

North American comic book characters are finding their way into the medium of manga a lot these past few years, with the likes of Deadpool, Batman, and The Joker getting their own series in the East, and DC Comics’ Man of Steel is joining their ranks with a new manga series that has arrived in Japan. Released by Kodansha Publishers, the same company responsible for the manga run of properties such as Attack On Titan, Edens Zero, and Fate Grand Order to name a few, Superman is certainly in good company as DC Comics spreads its wings to new territory.

If you’re unfamiliar with the past entries from DC Comics into the world of manga, both Batman and the Justice League have received entries in the past that have given the classic heroes some manga makeovers. On the villainous side of things, the first manga for the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker, puts forward a very strange story, as the Harlequin of Hate is presented with a unique opportunity to raise Batman as a baby following a weird confrontation. This new Superman story tends to lean more toward the latter as Superman Vs. Food will see the Man of Tomorrow traveling around Japan while trying to get some meals in as he protects the Earth.

DC Comics made the big announcement on the company’s Official Twitter Account, giving us the cover of Superman’s first manga that sees Clark Kent eating a bowl of rice as he looks to chow down in between major battles that are sure to test the Man of Steel for his first individual story within the medium:

He flies to Japan just for a good lunch! The deliciously gourmet manga "SUPERMAN vs. MESHI – Superman's solo lunch” releases in Japan today, October 22 💪 pic.twitter.com/gHCSEjcb9U — DC (@DCOfficial) October 22, 2021

On the Marvel side of things, Deadpool: Samurai is the first official manga from the company, which gave the Merc With A Mouth his own manga series and brought him face to face with My Hero Academia’s All Might, making for a big crossover between the two worlds. In the past, Marvel has also crossed over with anime in that a previous one-shot saw both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy taking on the Titans from Attack On Titan.

Are you excited to see the Man of Steel fly into the medium of manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Man of Tomorrow.