Surprise Anime Trailer Reveal Sparks Fan Excitement

2026 is going to be yet another exciting year for anime fans, with several thrilling series returning with their sequels on top of major debuts. January is almost over, and the first month of the year has already proved it. All of the Winter 2026 anime have made their debuts, as the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, and more have captured fans’ attention. Additionally, underrated shows such as Journal the Witch are slowly gaining popularity thanks to their captivating storylines. Since all the Winter 2026 anime series have already been released, it’s time for fans to look forward to the second quarter of the year, the Spring 2026 season lineup, which will release new series in April.

The upcoming anime season already looks exciting, as it marks the return of Classroom of the Elite and Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Additionally, fans are also looking forward to the debut of Witch Hat Atelier, a fantasy series based on Kamome Shirahama’s acclaimed manga. Twin Engine, the studio behind Witch Hat Atelier, is already causing a major uproar after the massive success of its original film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya. Aside from Witch Hat Atelier, another series by the same studio, Nippon Sangoku, will debut in Spring 2026. The trailer was revealed on January 27th, 2026, and immediately captured attention on social media thanks to the exceptional animation. Despite the low popularity of the manga it’s based on, the trailer surprised the anime community and expressed their excitement over the unique and beautiful adaptation.

What Is Nippon Sangoku About?

Based on Ikka Matsuki’s acclaimed manga, the story is set in a near future when Japan, as we know it, has ceased to exist. During the days of the Reiwa Era, society collapsed completely due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corruption. This caused an era of upheaval, sparking a revolution as the country was now divided into three major powers known as the Three Kingdoms. Diplomacy has long since vanished and been replaced by a continuous fight for power. Each territory relies on military strength and spends scarce resources against the others in order to take control over the remnants of Japanese land.

The series follows the journey of Aoteru Misumi, a low-ranking official who will soon etch his name in history as a brilliant military strategist who strives to stop the terror of the Three Kingdoms and make Japan into a unified nation once again. As someone who doesn’t come from a prestigious military family or aristocracy, Aoteru has always stayed in the background for most of his life. However, his desire to end the needless bloodshed that has plagued the nation impels him to take action instead of being a bystander. With no major organization or group to back him up, all he can rely on is his instinct and persuasion to rally the citizens.

The anime hasn’t revealed the streaming platform as of yet, although it’s highly likely that the rights will go to Crunchyroll. The manga hasn’t been licensed in English as of yet, but the Japanese version is available to read online on the official platform of Ura Sunday.

