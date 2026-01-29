Netflix Officially Crowns The Best Anime of Winter 2026

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its debut this month as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. The first season debuted in 2023 and became one of the highest-rated anime of all time by dethroning Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MyAnimeList from first place. Whether it’s the breathtaking visuals, the captivating storyline, or the intriguing characters, the series captured fans’ hearts from the first episode. The story continues in the latest Season 2, making a stellar debut as it currently sits at the top of MyAnimeList rankings. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime’s PR shared that Season 2 is currently on top of Netflix Japan’s streaming rankings.

While the anime is only available in select regions of Asia on Netflix, Crunchyroll is streaming it for fans in the U.S. New episodes of Season 2 drop every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The timing is only for the subbed episodes, as the English dubbed version has not been confirmed yet. Season 2 is only listed for 10 episodes, and there’s no information about a second cour so far. Additionally, the anime also made it to Netflix’s top 10 non-English shows’ weekly overview with 1.4 million views across the globe. Despite the regional limitation, the anime’s popularity speaks for itself as it continues to dominate global charts right alongside Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Continues The Epic Journey

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The second season kicks off after Frieren and her party leave Äußerst following the First Class Mage Exam. Since Fern passed the exam, the party is allowed to continue their journey towards the North, where more dangerous threats are waiting for them. Since the latest season is shorter than expected, we can at least expect the anime to adapt the Continued Northern Travels and Divine Revolte Arcs.

So far, the anime has released two episodes, as the premiere focuses on Stark, as the girls realize he may be having a hard time with them. However, Stark assures them that the decision to travel with the girls lies solely with him, and he doesn’t regret it one bit. The latest episode introduces the legendary Hero of the South, once known as the strongest hero in mankind. Thanks to his ability to see the future, he knew that Himmel would be the one to bring peace upon the world with Frieren and the other party members beside him.

He also foresaw his own death and met Frieren before Himmel came to recruit her. The man died during his battle against the Demon King and the Seven Sages, but he helped clear a path for Himmel’s party, playing a crucial role in their victory. The series will continue to introduce new characters and even reunite Frieren with old friends as her journey continues. So far, the anime hasn’t confirmed a streaming date for Netflix USA, but you can catch up with the first season on the platform.

