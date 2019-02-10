‘Sword Art Online’ Reveals Alice’s English Voice Actor

Sword Art Online: Alicization will be making its big debut on Toonami soon, and now one crucial piece of the English dub has been confirmed. The central character of the third season is the mysterious young girl Alice, and now fans know she’s in good hands in the English dub.

Announced on her Twitter account, Kayli Mills (Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World‘s Emilia, Fate/Apocrypha‘s Fiore) will be performing for Alice in Aniplex USA’s English dub of Sword Art Online: Alicization.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’VE BEEN DYING TO SAY SOMETHING BUT TODAY WAS SO BUSY OMG. I’m the English voice of Alice in Sword Art Online Season 3: Alicization!!! It’s truly and honor and I really hope you’ll check out the season premiere on Toonami tomorrow night~! pic.twitter.com/n4cW4w4LXc — Kayli Mills 🦄 (@KayliMills) February 9, 2019

Sword Art Online‘s third season will be making its big Toonami debut on Saturday, February 9 with a one-hour long premiere from 12:30-1:30AM EST. This will usher in a new schedule shift for Toonami, which will go into effect on February 16. The block will be losing an hour overall, now ending at 4:00AM EST. The new schedule beginning February 16 is as follows:

11:00PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30PM – Boruto

12:00AM – My Hero Academia

12:30AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00AM – Megalobox

1:30AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

2:00AM – Black Clover

2:30AM – Hunter x Hunter

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!