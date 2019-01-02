Next ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ Arc Title Surfaces

Sword Art Online is ready to delve further into season three, and it seems fans just got a hint about what is to come. Thanks to Aniplex+, a title for the anime’s next arc has surfaced, and it is a reference to a favorite saga from the light novels.

Recently, Aniplex tweeted in honor of a popular Japanese convention Comic Market. The post featured an update on Sword Art Online‘s on-going season, and it featured the sub-title ‘War of Underworld’.

For readers, this title should be a familiar one. The name is taken straight from the light novels since creator Reki Kawahara published the arc some time ago.

The story arc is the second major one of the Alicization saga overall, and it takes up three volumes. Kawahara began the story in Volume 15 before wrapping the arc in 18. Fans expected ‘War of Underworld’ to take up the new season’s next two cours, so it would make sense for Aniplex to namedrop the sub-title.

Recently, fans got a look at the next piece of Sword Art Online: Alicization when its first cour ended. A trailer was released for the anime’s next story, and the reel teased Kirito’s continued fight in the Underworld with Eugeo by his side. After all, the pair have since broken the Taboo Index, and the Integrity Knights are gunning to take the pair out for their crimes after the two launched a daring prison escape.

Are you excited for this next phase of Sword Art Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”