‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Coming To Toonami

Toonami has one packed schedule these days, and it turns out the program is adding more to its plate. Thanks to a new report, fans have learned the newest season of Sword Art Online is about to head to the Adult Swim block.

Taking to Facebook, fans were let in on the big Toonami addition earlier today.

“For all those who have asked about SAO, we’re about to make your day,” the program teased.

“Toonami is proud to announce that Sword Art Online: Alicization will have a special, hour long premiere February 9th from 12:30a – 1:30a.”

So, there you have it. Toonami is ready to bring out the new season of Sword Art Online. After two seasons, A-1 Pictures brought the series back for a third outing that adapts the ‘Alicization’ arc. The program will begin airing the third season starting February 9, 2019. The English dub will be a must-watch for diehard fans, and the rest of Toonami’s slate for the premiere will be worth binging as always.

You can check out the late-night block’s full schedule for February 9 below:

11:00PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30PM – Boruto

12:00AM – My Hero Academia

12:30AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:30AM – JoJo: DIU

2:00AM – Black Clover

2:30AM – Hunter x Hunter

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

4:00AM – Pop Team Epic

4:30AM – Gundam: IBO

So, will you be checking out the season’s premiere on Toonami? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.