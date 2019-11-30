Sword Art Online: Alicization Drops New Details for ‘War of Underworld’ Episode 8

The second half of Sword Art Online‘s third season continues as War of Underworld kicks off the real meat of the Alicization saga. Now that the bloody war between the light and dark territories has begun, each new episode of the series thus far has seen how the various Integrity Knights have reacted to the wave of new and powerful enemies that have been unleashed thanks to Gabriel’s Emperor Vecta. But things will be taking a turn in the next episode of the series as the fight focuses to a particular goal Gabriel has in mind.

Along with the preview for Episode 8 of War of Underworld, and a few selected preview images, Sword Art Online is teasing that Emperor Vecta will be setting his sights on a maiden of light as the battle continues and heads closer to its climax.

The battle might have seen more victory for the Integrity Knights so far, but things are going to change as the few Integrity Knights begin to wear themselves out. It’s been described that each of them can equal at least 1,000 enemy soldiers, but they’re facing down an enemy numbering over 20,000 in total. It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”