Sword Art Online Preview Teases Kirito's First War of Underworld Fight

Sword Art Online's third season of the series continues through the War of Underworld arc with the next episode, but this time it's a bit more exciting as the preview for the next episode of the season teases Kirito's first real fight of the arc. Kirito had been in a double coma of sorts throughout the War of Underworld arc thus far following a glitch when defeating Administrator, but Episode 18 of the series saw Higa successfully use Asuna, Sinon, Leafa, and Eugeo's memories to rebuild Kirito's mind and wake him back up.

Episode 19 will pick up right after the cliffhanger ending and sees Kirito join the fight against Prisoner of Hell. Not only does this fight carry a lot of weight because of Prisoner of Hell's ties to Kirito during many of his kills during the Aincrad arc, but Kirito is basically the only real fighter standing who can take on the invading forces. You can check out the preview as shared from Sword Art Online's official Twitter account:

Kirito returned to action with an almost godlike level of power in the newest episode thanks to a new mastery of Eugeo's former sword, and it's clear that he's stronger than ever before. But even all that strength will not help him against the kind of mental damage Prisoner of Hell can cause when he reminds him of his pain during the events of the first season. But since it's Kirito's first big fight, the odds really are in his favor.

How do you feel about Kirito finally waking up again in Sword Art Online? Excited to see how Kirito fights through the rest of the War of Underworld arc? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.