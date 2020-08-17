Sword Art Online Breaks Hearts with Emotional Sachi Flashback

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld finally made a ton of fans happy with Kirito officially waking up in the newest episode, but it was not an easy road getting there as the series broke fans' hearts all over again with an emotional Sachi flashback. The first season of the series is often regarded as the best one by many fans, and it's due to horrific moments such as when Kirito joined a party of rookies who eventually all lose their lives when they fall for a deadly trap.

Throughout his time with this new party, Kirito grew closer with a girl named Sachi who opened up to him about various things before her untimely death. It was a traumatic moment for Kirito in the Aincrad arc, and the newest episode has made it clear that Kirito has been thinking about Sachi all of this time even as he and his friends moved onto different virtual worlds and foes. As Kirito pieced his broken mind back together, fans saw Sachi once more.

Part of Kirito waking up in the Underworld once more involved the pieces of his history Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa carried in their digital selves transferring over to Kirito and essentially recreating this mind. This meant he had to experience some of his biggest fights and losses over again, and this began with Kirito forcibly reliving Sachi and the others dying right in front of him.

This was a heartbreaking scene all over again, and emphasizes that although at times Kirito can seem like a blank slate he has not exactly moved passed his traumatic experiences in Aincrad. These deaths still weigh heavily on his mind, and now that he's returned to Underworld he'll make sure that he never has to experience these kinds of losses ever again.

What did you think of this flashback to one of Kirito's biggest losses? Are you happy to see Kirito is finally awake again in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Were you surprised to see Kirito is still carrying Sachi with him years after the Aincrad arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.