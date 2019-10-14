Anime

Sword Art Online Fans React to Alicization’s Midseason Premiere

Sword Art Online has finally returned for the second half of its third season, and it’s throwing fans right back into the intense Alicization arc. It’s been the most ambitious arc of the anime to date as it’s been telling a single story across three cours so far, and the latest arc has kicked off the “Alicization Invading” half of the original story. The midseason premiere has started the War of Underworld arc, and joins Kirito and Alice in a much different state than they were in after defeating Administrator before the hiatus.

With Kirito currently in a strange coma where he still has his motor skills, but has no access to his emotions or cannot speak, and with Alice trying to take care of him while still being branded as a traitor for killing Administrator, it’s a much harsher world in the Underworld that fans have come to expect.

With the midseason premiere of Season 3 setting up the next major battle of the series, fans were torn watching Kirito and Alice scramble to find a peaceful place to live and recover. Eugeo is gone, and the Dark Territory is preparing to make its move now that the Imperial Knights have been weakened.

It’s going to be an even more intense battle filled series moving forward, and Alice is going to have to take the center stage for a while until Kirito can recover. What did you think of the midseason premiere? Excited to see what’s next to come in War of Underworld? Read on to see what fans are saying about Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld‘s first episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

