Sword Art Online Fans React to Alicization’s Midseason Premiere

Sword Art Online has finally returned for the second half of its third season, and it’s throwing fans right back into the intense Alicization arc. It’s been the most ambitious arc of the anime to date as it’s been telling a single story across three cours so far, and the latest arc has kicked off the “Alicization Invading” half of the original story. The midseason premiere has started the War of Underworld arc, and joins Kirito and Alice in a much different state than they were in after defeating Administrator before the hiatus.

With Kirito currently in a strange coma where he still has his motor skills, but has no access to his emotions or cannot speak, and with Alice trying to take care of him while still being branded as a traitor for killing Administrator, it’s a much harsher world in the Underworld that fans have come to expect.

With the midseason premiere of Season 3 setting up the next major battle of the series, fans were torn watching Kirito and Alice scramble to find a peaceful place to live and recover. Eugeo is gone, and the Dark Territory is preparing to make its move now that the Imperial Knights have been weakened.

It’s going to be an even more intense battle filled series moving forward, and Alice is going to have to take the center stage for a while until Kirito can recover. What did you think of the midseason premiere? Excited to see what’s next to come in War of Underworld? Read on to see what fans are saying about Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld‘s first episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Kirito’s a Little Out of it This Season…

The main protagonist of Sword Art Online : pic.twitter.com/6SUJavbt6n — Kuro no Bōgyu♣️ (@_Mookey_) October 14, 2019

Oh Kirito…

Kirito is literally a harem king.

Man got Asuna, Sinon, Silica and many and still doing these things with other girls😂



I feel sorry for Eugeo #sao #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/p0JnZCf1lg — ☄️ دحومي الحلطومي (@iD7Mi1) October 14, 2019

“Legendary”

Can’t sit here and tell me Sword Art Online isn’t legendary. — Behind the HazTik (@bts_haztik) October 14, 2019

“A Satisfyingly Polished First Episode”

SAOA – War of Underworld #01:



A satisfyingly polished first episode. Really nice drawings throughout the episode, good consistency too. Decent character acting (Shunsuke Nakashige’s parts probably). Kanno was also Action (woodcutting) AD this episode. High emotions throughout. pic.twitter.com/bh32uociwM — Kizuru (@K1zu_kun) October 13, 2019

Gonna Be a Lot of Sad Saturdays…

When you watched the first episode of War of Underworld and realized you would have to cry on every Saturday from now on pic.twitter.com/l4D75eYaTl — Hương loves Alice & misses KiriYuji sm 🥺💝 (@satsuna_huong) October 13, 2019

Kirito’s Got it REEEEALLY Rough…

wow I didn’t realize in the trailers that Kirito was actually conscious this whole time, I just thought he was completely gone, but he still got some spark in him, barely tho🙁. Now I feel even more bad knowing he’s a broken shell now😢. #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/tTytPbfGzZ — 🎃丂卄卂山ⅅㄚ-丂卂爪卂🎃 | Read Act-Age| (@Shawdytheking) October 13, 2019

“My Eyes Are Sweating”

I-I’m sorry, I can’t see what I’m typing. My eyes are sweating. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6M99g6Nfy — Sword Art Online ♡ (@linkstartasuna) October 12, 2019

Do it For Him