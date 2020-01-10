Sword Art Online Reveals War of Underworld’s Toonami Premiere Date

Toonami has entered the new decade with a fresh facelift for both its host TOM and its visual aesthetic, and with this makeover comes some major schedule shake ups for Adult Swim’s programming block as the weeks and months continue. With One-Punch Man‘s second season soon coming to an end, that leaves a spot open for a new series to jump in. Much to the delight of Sword Art Online fans, Toonami has actually confirmed that Sword Art Online: Alicization will be returning to the block with the start of its War of Underworld arc.

As announced through Toonami’s official Facebook page, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is officially set to debut on Saturday, January 18th. The new schedule for the block as detailed by Toonami breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00 PM – My Hero Academia Season 4

11:30 PM – Dr. Stone

12:00 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – The Promised Neverland

4:00 AM – Attack on Titan

Outside of the return of Sword Art Online, the rest of Toonami’s January schedule is staying the same. This will most likely change with the next few weeks as series continue to end, and new anime make their debut in Japan. War of Underworld runs for 12 episodes in total, but that’s before the end of this first arc. Sword Art Online’s War of Underworld is currently taking a break in Japan, so this will be some new content for those looking to get their weekly fix.

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld will be making its grand return in April for its explosive finale, and this final cour of the series will mark the end of not only the War of Underworld but the entire Alicization story.

Alicization was the longest storyline of the original light novels to date, and thus was adapted into the anime as a four cour long third season. It’s been one of the most well received in the series since the very first season, but what are your thoughts on War of Underworld? Ready for its big return to Toonami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!