The Internet Still Can’t Believe How Good ‘Gun Gale Online’ Is

Sword Art Online fans had been wary of the series’ first anime spin-off Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, but now that the series is halfway in fans ave come around in full support of this new series.

Citing its many differences from the mainline Sword Art Online series, fans find that the new series lead Karen and her cute avatar LLENN to be a worthy protagonist. Some fans are even going as far to prefer her over previous protagonist Kirito.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By focusing on a stories about escapism rather than true life or death circumstances, the series is mining more emotion out of its smaller confrontations and episodes rather than try and craft a huge story out of some grand life-or-death battle for someone like Kirito.

The battle for Pitohui’s life seems more personal, and a good way to make the battles in this virtual game matter this time around and it’s why fans have been flocking to the series in droves.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the series so far. and let us know how you feel in the comments!

@Nowaruchan

GUN GALE ONLINE IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN WE DESERVE

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — ?Rin~? (@Nowaruchan) May 27, 2018

@RlkaRBX

On this episode of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online pic.twitter.com/xbqBUQQ5mc — Rlka (@RlkaRBX) May 28, 2018

@Angelblade50

@vermillionair3

Hot take: Gun Gale Online is probably the most fun and least problematic thing Keiichi Sigsawa’s been involved with and also is the best outlet for his extreme gun fetishism — Marc (@vermillionair3) May 28, 2018

@UnderworldSAO

@HiMyNameisChair

@sketchpad_me026

Do you have any proof? (via Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) pic.twitter.com/ftfiNj5VWD — Megumi Yamamoto (@sketchpad_me026) May 21, 2018

@Beimevr

Sao alternative: Gun Gale Online is actually pretty decent so far — Beimer (@Beimervr) May 20, 2018

@lightray10

#GunGaleOnline has gotten me invested where SAO really couldn’t — Joey Robinson (@lightray10) May 22, 2018

@vestenet