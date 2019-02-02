Sword Art Online may currently in the midst of its well-received third season, but the series hit another high point last year with its short lived spin-off series, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online.

If you missed out on this fan-favorite spin-off when it originally began its run last April, then now’s your chance to check it out as Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is now streaming on Netflix in both an English dub and its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is a self-contained adventure that runs for 12 episodes, and feels complete when the run is over. It’s not quite necessary to watch the original Sword Art Online series to enjoy the spin-off, though it does open your eyes to lovely little Easter Eggs and shout-outs the spin-off has for the original series.

If you are unfamiliar with this spin-off, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is described as such, “In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil. Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

Aniplex of America licensed the series for its English dub (which will also be available on Hulu as well), and the cast for the dub includes Reba Buhr as Llenn/Karen Kohiruimaki, Allegra Clark as Pitohui/Elsa Kanzaki, Ray Chase as M/Goushi Asougi, Faye Mata as Fukaziroh/Miyu Shinohara, Cindy Robinson as Boss/Saki Nitobe, Rebecca Davis as Roza/Shiroi Noguchi, Kira Buckland as Toma/Milana Sidorova, Wendee Lee as Sophie/Kana Fujisawa, Morgan Berry as Tanya/Risa Kusonoki, Xanthe Huynh as Anna/Moe Annaka, Greg Chun as David, Laura Stahl as Clarence, and Jeannie Tirado as Shirley.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!