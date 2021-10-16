Sword Art Online Movie Reveals New LiSA Music Video

LiSA might be best known for creating the record-shattering intro to the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer, but the singer/songwriter is also lending her talents in the next entry of the digital isekai series that has become one of the biggest of its genre, Sword Art Online. With the next film in the series set to arrive in both Japan and North America later this year, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night has revealed the new music video by LiSA to get fans ready for the return of the world of Kirito and Asuna.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the next chapter of the Sword Art Online saga, Aria of a Starless Night is a prequel taking place during the events of the first season of the anime. Over the course of its premiere season, Sword Art Online introduced us to both the black swordsman Kirito and the woman that would eventually become his bride in Asuna. Over the course of the season, one of the biggest hurdles for this pair, along with a number of other players in the world, was ascending the tower in the game world which would beat the game and free them from the virtual world that would kill its players in real life should their avatars die. While Sword Art has yet to reveal if it will be returning for a new anime season, it’s clear the Isekai series has plenty of fans.

LiSA’s Official Twitter Account shared the new music video for her song on the soundtrack of Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night titled “Go” which will be a part of the upcoming film hitting theaters in North America this winter on December 3rd:

The translation of LiSA’s Tweet reads as such:

“Whether it’s a night that seems to be crushed by sadness or an uneasy night when you can’t find an answer, you just “go” now.It’s been 10 years since I ran through like that.It became an MV that looked into the night and the inside of my heart.”

