Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night Drops New Trailer

Sword Art Online has been quiet as of late, but the series is ready to roar back to life. After some time away, the franchise is kicking up a storm with its upcoming movie that comes from Asuna’s point of view. Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of the Starless Night is slated to debut this year in Japan, and its latest trailer has gone live.

As you can see below, the trailer is action-packed from start to finish. Things pick up with Asuna living life well before VRMMORPGs took over her life. Before entering Sword Art Online, it seems Asuna was struggling with her real life, and the game provided a much-needed escape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/sao_anime/status/1438261344671838215?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The clip goes on to showAsuna as she explores the world of Sword Art Online, but things take a turn when the game is hijacked. Unable to leave the game, Asuna and her friend must band together against the odds. Of course, Asuna’s life is further flipped upside down when Kirito slides into her life. At this point, the trailer blows up with fast-paced cuts and action sequences. So if you are ready to see Asuna’s take on how her story began, well – this movie is here to make your wish a reality.

For those curious, Sword Art Online‘s movie is set to debut on October 30th in Japan. The movie has yet to settle on a stateside release, and fans should expect it to take some time. With the pandemic upsetting theatrical releases and dubbing, Sword Art Online might not bring this movie overseas until spring or summer 2022. But of course, we’ll keep you updated!

If you haven’t caught up with Sword Art Online, the show’s seasons can be found on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and more. You can find the original series’ synopsis for more details:

“In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game’s tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now.”

What do you think of this latest trailer? Are you all caught up with Sword Art Online these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.