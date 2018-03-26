Netflix Adds ‘Sword Art Online’ Season 2 To Catalog

Are you ready to dive back into the world of Sword Art Online? The franchise is set to make an anime comeback this year with its first spinoff and long-awaited third season. So, it makes sense Netflix wants to hype the series by adding its second season after a long wait.

If you head over to Netflix, you can stream the entire second season of Sword Art Online. All 25 episodes have been added to the site’s catalog, and that is not even the best part. Sword Art Online II has put its subbed version on Netflix, and its English dub is available as well.

The anime’s acquisition is a long-awaited one as fans have been waiting for season two to join Netflix for awhile. Sword Art Online’s first season has been on the site for sometime, but its second only just made the leap. For awhile, fans felt Toonami may have acquired exclusive rights to Sword Art Online II as the late-night program has aired season two previously.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.

Will you be binging the anime before Sword Art Online‘s third season goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!